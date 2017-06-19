Mike Winkeljohn Says McGregor Has Early Chance Against Mayweather

Renowned mixed martial arts (MMA) coach Mike Winkeljohn gives Conor McGregor a small chance against Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor and Mayweather will do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26. They’ll meet inside a boxing ring live on Showtime pay-per-vew.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Winkeljohn explained how “Notorious” may be able to make something happen:

“Oh, I think if I was to put money on it I’d put Mayweather. But I think Conor has a chance early on. I think if Conor can come in with some different things that Floyd hasn’t seen, off-angle things that he can attack so Floyd can’t hide behind his shoulder as such, he could pull off a surprise. But that would play out real quickly if Conor’s thinking those thoughts.”

He then went on to say that McGregor will have to catch Mayweather off guard with something he hasn’t seen before.

“He’s got to come to the table with something that Floyd hasn’t seen much before. And those are the things Conor can do. Conor’s very athletic. Conor’s got a great understanding of angles and footwork.”

