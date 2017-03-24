Minotauro Nogueira in Favor of ‘Legends League’ as Long as Rules Remain Unchanged

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Minotauro Nogueira
Image Credit: REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/ Sam Morris

Antonio “Minotauro” Nogueira likes the idea of a “Legends League.”

Since Vitor Belfort proposed the idea of a division with legends involved, it has been met with positive and negative reactions. Those in favor of a such a league believe it’s a good way to give mixed martial arts (MMA) greats a chance to shine again. The detractors say that fighters past their prime should accept that it’s a young man’s & woman’s game and move on.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Nogueira said he’s open to a “Legends League” as long as the rules aren’t changed:

“It makes sense. People who are over 40, they’re a little older, and 20-something-year-olds have better physical conditions. But the idea of messing with the rules, making (the fight) shorter – I think when you take away the time, when you take away some types of strikes, you take away from the fight’s characteristics. I think from the time you change that, you turn it into a different fight. It’s like Olympic boxing. It was three minutes, then four, then two. It was 10 five-minute rounds, then it was five three-minute ones. It’s a different fight. I think you shouldn’t change the rules, but it’s valid for fighters the same age to fight.”

LATEST NEWS

Michael Bisping Luke Rockhold

Michael Bisping to Yoel Romero: ‘Shut up’ About Interim Title Bout

0
Michael Bisping has once again failed to hold his tongue, but he probably wouldn't have it any other way. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
Minotauro Nogueira

Minotauro Nogueira in Favor of ‘Legends League’ as Long as Rules Remain Unchanged

0
Antonio "Minotauro" Nogueira likes the idea of a "Legends League." Since Vitor Belfort proposed the idea of a division with legends involved, it has been...
Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Dares Jessica Andrade: ‘Try to Knock me Out’

0
Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn't amused with Jessica Andrade's comments about her chin. Jedrzejczyk is set to defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title on May...
Augusto Mendes

Augusto Mendes: ‘I Want to Finish The Year Among The Top Five’

0
Augusto Mendes isn't interested in settling for just any spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight rankings. Mendes was finished by current bantamweight...
Lorenz Larkin

Lorenz Larkin Responds to Fans Who Are Disappointed With Bellator Signing

0
Lorenz Larkin isn't appreciative of fans who detest his decision to leave the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). When Larkin decided to fight out his UFC...