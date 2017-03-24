Minotauro Nogueira in Favor of ‘Legends League’ as Long as Rules Remain Unchanged

Antonio “Minotauro” Nogueira likes the idea of a “Legends League.”
Since Vitor Belfort proposed the idea of a division with legends involved, it has been met with positive and negative reactions. Those in favor of a such a league believe it’s a good way to give mixed martial arts (MMA) greats a chance to shine again. The detractors say that fighters past their prime should accept that it’s a young man’s & woman’s game and move on.
During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Nogueira said he’s open to a “Legends League” as long as the rules aren’t changed:
“It makes sense. People who are over 40, they’re a little older, and 20-something-year-olds have better physical conditions. But the idea of messing with the rules, making (the fight) shorter – I think when you take away the time, when you take away some types of strikes, you take away from the fight’s characteristics. I think from the time you change that, you turn it into a different fight. It’s like Olympic boxing. It was three minutes, then four, then two. It was 10 five-minute rounds, then it was five three-minute ones. It’s a different fight. I think you shouldn’t change the rules, but it’s valid for fighters the same age to fight.”