Minotauro Nogueira in Favor of ‘Legends League’ as Long as Rules Remain Unchanged

Antonio “Minotauro” Nogueira likes the idea of a “Legends League.”

Since Vitor Belfort proposed the idea of a division with legends involved, it has been met with positive and negative reactions. Those in favor of a such a league believe it’s a good way to give mixed martial arts (MMA) greats a chance to shine again. The detractors say that fighters past their prime should accept that it’s a young man’s & woman’s game and move on.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Nogueira said he’s open to a “Legends League” as long as the rules aren’t changed: