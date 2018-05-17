Mirko Cro Cop Isn’t Banking on Fedor Emelianenko Rematch

Mirko Cro Cop doesn’t believe he’ll go one-on-one with Fedor Emelianenko again.

Cro Cop will be making his Bellator debut on May 25. In the main event of Bellator 200, Cro Cop will meet Roy Nelson in a rematch. The bout is to determine who gets a spot as an alternate in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix.

There is a small chance that the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix finals could see Cro Cop get his rematch with Emelianenko. Of course there are a number of factors that must come into play, but there is a possibility nonetheless. During a Bellator 200 conference call, Cro Cop didn’t seem too optimistic about that chance (via MMAFighting.com):

“People are asking me all the time about that, but I don’t think about that right now. And I don’t think that fight will happen. It’s hard to say. There is no — I don’t have some special desire to fight him anymore, like I had before. Never say never, but I don’t think that fight will ever happen.”

Back in Aug. 2005, Cro Cop and Emelianenko did battle under the Pride FC banner. “The Last Emperor” was defending his heavyweight title. Emelianenko ended up winning the bout via unanimous decision.

Cro Cop goes into his bout with Nelson have won eight straight bouts. This will be his first bout in London since Sept. 2007. Meanwhile, Nelson has gone 2-3 in his last five outings.

Bellator 200’s co-main event will feature a middleweight title bout. Champion Rafael Carvalho will put his gold on the line against Gegard Mousasi. Plus, Michael Page will look to keep his perfect record intact when he meets David Rickels. Also on the card, former Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis will collide with Linton Vassell.

Do you think Mirko Cro Cop vs. Fedor Emelianenko will take place inside the Bellator cage?