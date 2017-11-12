Mirko Cro Cop to Return at Rizin FF 9 This December

Like some of the boxing greats of the past, Mirko Cro Cop just can’t stay away.
The veteran fighter and kickboxer is returning to action this December at Rizin FF 9: World Grand Prix Final Round to take on Tsuyoshi Kohsaka in a heavyweight contest.
Cro Cop vs. Kohsaka will be part of the December 31 event that airs live on FITE TV from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Rizin officials confirmed the fight on social media.
RIZIN GP2016無差別級王者のミルコ選手が一年振りにRIZINのリングに帰還します。 引退までの残り数試合、最も愛する日本のファンの前で闘う事を決断しました。 最後まで勝負論の有る試合がしたいと言うのがミルコの希望です。 引退に向けて動き出すミルコの最終章に注目して下さい！ #mirkocrocop #RIZINFF #RIZIN2017 The RIZIN GP 2016 winner Mirko Crocop will be returning to the RIZIN ring after a year. He has decided to fight in front of his beloved Japanese fans a few more times before he retires. He would like to continue to face meaningful opponents until he hangs his gloves. Keep an eye out for Mirko's final chapter.
Cro Cop (35-11-2) announced his retirement following four wins in the 2016 Rizin open-weight grand prix, including a triumph over Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal. Kohsaka (29-12-2), four years older than Cro Cop at 47, returned from a nine-year MMA hiatus and has split his last two fights.