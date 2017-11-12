Mirko Cro Cop to Return at Rizin FF 9 This December

Like some of the boxing greats of the past, Mirko Cro Cop just can’t stay away.

The veteran fighter and kickboxer is returning to action this December at Rizin FF 9: World Grand Prix Final Round to take on Tsuyoshi Kohsaka in a heavyweight contest.

Cro Cop vs. Kohsaka will be part of the December 31 event that airs live on FITE TV from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Rizin officials confirmed the fight on social media.

Cro Cop (35-11-2) announced his retirement following four wins in the 2016 Rizin open-weight grand prix, including a triumph over Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal. Kohsaka (29-12-2), four years older than Cro Cop at 47, returned from a nine-year MMA hiatus and has split his last two fights.