Mirko Cro Cop vs. Roy Nelson Official For Bellator 200

Mirko Cro Cop has arrived under the Bellator banner.

It seems every time retirement crosses Cro Cop’s mind, the fight game keeps pulling him back in. After having a resurgence under the Rizin promotion in Japan, Cro Cop insisted that he was hanging up his gloves. That didn’t last, as he is now a member of the Bellator roster.

The promotion made it official today, announcing that Cro Cop is set to take on Roy Nelson at Bellator 200. The action takes place inside The SSE Arena, Wembley in London. Bellator 200 already has a middleweight title bout set between champion Rafael Carvalho and Gegard Mousasi.

In addition to that, former Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis will meet Linton Vassell. Knockout artist Michael Page is also set to compete as he’ll take on David Rickels.

Cro Cop is currently riding an eight-fight winning streak. He’s finished all of his opponents in that span. Nelson will look to get back in the win column after being booted from the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix by Matt Mitrione.

