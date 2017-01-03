Mirsad Bektic vs. Darren Elkins Set For UFC 209

A featherweight bout between undefeated prospect Mirsad Bektic (11-0) and Darren Elkins (21-5) will take place at UFC 209 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two 145-pounders will clash on March 4.

Bektic made his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut back in April 2014 on the UFC Fight Pass portion of the UFC on FOX: Werdum vs. Browne card. He bested Chas Skelly via majority decision. A unanimous decision win over Paul Redmond the following year improved Bektic’s record to 9-0.

The Bosnian earned his first finish inside the Octagon by knocking out Lucas Martins in May 2015. Bektic’s last bout was against Russell Doane at UFC 204. He submitted Doane in the first round.

Elkins is on a three-fight winning streak. Following a decision loss to Hacran Dias, Elkins battled Robert Whiteford in the fall of 2015. “The Damage” earned a unanimous decision victory. It was his first win in a year. The Team Alpha Male fighter took on Skelly at UFC 196 and won his second straight bout.

“The Damage’s” last fight was in July 2016 against Godofredo Pepey. Elkins earned his 11th UFC victory and 10th as a featherweight. Elkins is hoping to keep the winning streak going and earn the title shot that has eluded him throughout his career. He was on the cusp of a title opportunity, but he was knocked out by his current teammate Chad Mendes back in April 2013. The loss snapped his five-fight winning streak.

UFC 209 is expected to feature a heavyweight tilt between Alistair Overeem and Mark Hunt. A lightweight clash between Lando Vannata and David Teymur is also set for the event. The other recently announced bout will showcase the returning Todd Duffee looking for his first win since Dec. 2014. His opponent will be Mark Godbeer.

