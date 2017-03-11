Misha Cirkunov Admits he Was ‘Nervous’ After UFC Negotiations Soured

Misha Cirkunov wasn’t out of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for long, but the process wasn’t easy.

Last month, UFC President Dana White said that Cirkunov had “flaked” on a deal and therefore would not be brought back to the promotion. Less than a month later, White announced the UFC re-signed Cirkunov.

For the Latvian bruiser, the short time away from the UFC was tense. He told TSN (via MMAJunkie.com) that his inexperience in dealing with the UFC brass played a part in the initial turmoil: