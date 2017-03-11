Misha Cirkunov Admits he Was ‘Nervous’ After UFC Negotiations Soured

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Misha Cirkunov
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC / UFC / Getty

Misha Cirkunov wasn’t out of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for long, but the process wasn’t easy.

Last month, UFC President Dana White said that Cirkunov had “flaked” on a deal and therefore would not be brought back to the promotion. Less than a month later, White announced the UFC re-signed Cirkunov.

For the Latvian bruiser, the short time away from the UFC was tense. He told TSN (via MMAJunkie.com) that his inexperience in dealing with the UFC brass played a part in the initial turmoil:

“It was a rough couple weeks in terms of re-signing and all that. There were no hard feelings; it was business. I was dealing with it as a manager and not a fighter. … It’s a little bit nerve-racking in terms of you don’t know what to expect. It was my first time dealing with Dana White and (UFC matchmaker) Mick Maynard, and they’ve been in the game for a really long time. I’ve been in the game a long time, but as an athlete. I’ve never really seen the managing side. I still had an idea what to expect because I did have deals before. I used to own my own gym, I’m running a couple gyms now myself. I knew what to expect a little bit, but it was a nervous couple weeks because I didn’t have a job.”

LATEST NEWS

Wilson Reis

Wilson Reis on Demetrious Johnson Title Fight: ‘I’m Going to Take His Belt’

0
Wilson Reis isn't lacking confidence going into his flyweight title bout next month. Reis is set to share the Octagon with reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson Says Dana White is Opposed to Third Bout With Joseph Benavidez

0
Joseph Benavidez may have a tough time getting a third match-up against Demetrious Johnson. "Mighty Mouse" is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title...
Cain Velasquez

Javier Mendez: ‘Cain Velasquez is Slowly Coming Back Into it’

0
It appears Cain Velasquez is in no rush to return to the Octagon. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder was going to...
Misha Cirkunov

Misha Cirkunov Admits he Was ‘Nervous’ After UFC Negotiations Soured

0
Misha Cirkunov wasn't out of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for long, but the process wasn't easy. Last month, UFC President Dana White said that...
Alex Oliveira

Alex Oliveira: ‘I’m Focused on Beating Tim Means up’

0
Alex Oliveira and Tim Means will settle the score tonight (March 11). In their first encounter, Means threw two knees to Oliveira's head. Time was...