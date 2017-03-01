Misha Cirkunov Back with UFC, Confirms Dana White

After losing out on Ryan Bader and Nikita Krylov to free agency, the UFC has finally come to terms with rising light heavyweight star Misha Cirkunov. UFC President Dana White confirmed the news today with Canada’s The Sports Network, just weeks after he told the outlet that Cirkunov was unlikely to be back in the UFC after “flaking out” on a proposed deal. Speaking about that contract kerfuffle, White told TSN SportsCentre’s Rod Smith that

We had come to terms on a deal, I had thought, and he sort of went MIA on be, and I honestly don’t know what happened but he came back around, we got the deal done and I’m happy about it.

Cirkunov’s signing helps boost a struggling 205lb weight class following the loss of both Krylov to EFN and Bader, who will likely sign on with Bellator MMA. With Jon Jones suspended and champ Daniel Cormier fighting Anthony “Rumble” Johnson for the second time come April, the top of the division has been looking awfully thin lately. Cirkunov (13-2) has been a rare bright spot, running up a 4-0 record in the promotion with all wins coming via stoppage.

While no timetable has been set for Cirkunov’s return, the light heavyweight had been ranked 8th in the UFC’s 205lb weight class, and will likely be getting a stiff test for his first fight back.