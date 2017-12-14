Misha Cirkunov Dealing With Less Shame After KO Loss to Volkan Oezdemir

Misha Cirkunov’s first defeat is easier to manage these days.

Cirkunov took on Volkan Oezdemir back in May. He was knocked out in just 28 seconds. Oezdemir will move on to a light heavyweight title shot against Daniel Cormier on Jan. 20. Cirkunov will meet Glover Teixeira this Saturday night (Dec. 16).

During a recent media day session, Cirkunov said he isn’t taking the loss as harshly as he once did (via MMAJunkie.com):

“If you do lose, it’s to the guy who is truly one of the best in the world, there’s not as much shame because you’re losing to elite-level fighter. It’s such a sport where any second, anything can happen. It’s a tough game. The only thing you can do is go back, train hard and go back and win the next one. Go back in, put yourself in position to maybe challenge him again or do a rematch down the road. Just because he beat me once doesn’t mean he’s going to beat me a second time.”