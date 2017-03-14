Misha Cirkunov: ‘I Would Love to Fight Mauricio Rua’

Misha Cirkunov is eyeing a bout with a mixed martial arts (MMA) icon.

Despite having a bout set against Volkan Oezdemir at a UFC Fight Night event in Sweden, Cirkunov has expressed interest in fighting Mauricio Rua in the future. “Shogun” is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder. He is riding a three-fight winning streak.

Cirkunov has been on a tear, winning eight straight bouts and finishing all of his opponents in that span. If he can get past Oezdemir and get to Rua, it will be the most high profile fight of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour” (via MMAMania.com), Cirkunov explained why a bout with “Shogun” intrigues him: