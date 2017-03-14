Misha Cirkunov: ‘I Would Love to Fight Mauricio Rua’

Misha Cirkunov is eyeing a bout with a mixed martial arts (MMA) icon.
Despite having a bout set against Volkan Oezdemir at a UFC Fight Night event in Sweden, Cirkunov has expressed interest in fighting Mauricio Rua in the future. “Shogun” is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder. He is riding a three-fight winning streak.
Cirkunov has been on a tear, winning eight straight bouts and finishing all of his opponents in that span. If he can get past Oezdemir and get to Rua, it will be the most high profile fight of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.
During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour” (via MMAMania.com), Cirkunov explained why a bout with “Shogun” intrigues him:
“I’m sure in the future we can work something out. For me, personally, I would love to fight somebody like that. I want to rub my name against a legend, a true pioneer, a true Hall of Fame fighter, PRIDE champion, UFC champion. I would love to fight him. A lot of people know who he is and a lot of people would tune in to see him fight. I would love to fight him so that all of those people would get to know who Misha Cirkunov is, as well. I think I earned it, I’ve been fighting for a long time, but we will see what happens.”