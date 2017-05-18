Misha Cirkunov on Volkan Oezdemir: ‘I Cant Talk Poorly About Him’

Misha Cirkunov isn’t interested in talking trash before his next bout.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight prospect will meet Volkan Oezdemir inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden for UFC Fight Night 109. It’ll be the first fight under Cirkunov’s new deal with the UFC.

Oezdemir is no slouch as he has a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record of 13-1. In his UFC debut, he defeated Ovince Saint Preux via split decision.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Cirkunov said that while he’s confident going into the bout, he doesn’t feel the need to disparage his opponent:

“I think that I put in way more sweat, blood and tears towards (a place in the rankings) at this time. But having said that, I can’t talk poorly about him, because first of all, he has a better record than me – that’s one. And second of all, he fought an elite level fighter such as ‘OSP’ and was able to get the win, so I respect that, too. It’s hard for me to just say, ‘I deserve this; I deserve that.’ What I deserve, I will eventually get. I believe in hard work, and hard work will get me what I want.”