Misha Cirkunov Says Light Heavyweight is One of The Toughest Divisions

Misha Cirkunov believes he’s deep in the trenches in a dangerous division.

Cirkunov will compete tomorrow (May 28) inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. Sharing the Octagon with him will be Volkan Oezdemir. The winner could find himself in a high-profile bout in the near future.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Cirkunov said he feels the light heavyweight division is one of the toughest in mixed martial arts:

“My honest opinion is 205 pounds is one of the toughest divisions in the sport. The only division that’s tougher is heavyweight. If you look at all the guys: Daniel Cormier is a nice, soft-spoken guy. Alexander Gustafsson is a very nice, soft-spoken guy. Anthony Johnson never trash-talks anyone, he’s a soft-spoken guy. A lot of 205ers, they don’t trash-talk so much.”

Outside of the Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier feud, trash talking appears light at 205 pounds. Cirkunov doesn’t believe fighters in his division need to hype themselves up.

“It’s a bit like having a big Great Dane. It doesn’t really bark as often, compared to some other weight classes where they’re tripping out at each other. But just because we don’t bark at each other, it doesn’t mean we don’t have a bite. Reality is, if 205 was that shallow, then step up, guys. Come to 205. If it’s that shallow, if it’s that easy, maybe come to 205. Maybe you’re gonna have better results at 205?”