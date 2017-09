Mitch Clarke has decided enough is enough.

The Canadian left his gloves inside the Octagon Saturday night at UFC 215, signifying his retirement from the sport.

Clarke suffered a second round TKO loss to Alex White, his third consecutive defeat after winning back-to-back fights in 2013 and 2014.

Along with the setback to White, Clarke (11-5) also lost to Joseph Duffy and Michael Chiesa last year. He went just 2-5 over seven Octagon appearances.