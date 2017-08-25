Mitch Clarke Hints at Potential ‘Fight of The Night’ With Alex White

Mitch Clarke knows he could be in for a tough battle with Alex White.

Clarke and White will throw leather inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The bout is going to be held on the UFC Fight Pass portion of the UFC 215 card. Clarke will look to avoid his third straight loss and a potential pink slip. White is also looking at a possible “do or die” situation.

Recently, Bloody Elbow reached out to “Danger Zone,” who said he expects a good clash with White:

“I think it’s a good stylistic matchup for me. He had trouble with the big, strong grapplers. He’s good at drawing guys into a slugfest, so the big thing is to not let him get going in that direction. I think he’s going to be a little bit smaller, like he’s taller than me, but 155 guys are pretty big. I’m a big 155’er. I think it’s a good matchup. He’s tough; I’m tough. We’re both gritty. I think it has potential to be a really good fight, hopefully Fight of the Night. Both of us like bonuses, I think.”