Mitch Clarke on Moving to Jackson-Wink MMA: ‘I Changed & I Like The Change’

Mitch Clarke is happy to be a part of Jackson-Wink MMA.
After dropping a decision to Michael Chiesa, Clarke made a permanent move to Jackson-Wink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico. While “Danger Zone” lost quickly to Joseph Duffy, he wasn’t training at Jackson-Wink from the start of that camp.
Bloody Elbow recently reached out to Clarke. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight expressed his joy in training under Greg Jackson and Mike Winkeljohn:
“I have no problems with John Crouch and The MMA Lab; it’s a great team, great training partners, great coaches, great everything. But for me, I needed to change some things up. I bonded with a couple of coaches really well (at Jackson-Wink MMA). It stimulated my passion for the sport again. I needed to move forward in a different sense. I changed, and I like the change. It’s intimidating. It’s a bigger camp, and there’s so many great guys, so many stars. You forget that you’re at the upper echelon of fighting and they’re just people. It’s going to be a disappointment, obviously. Some guys I was really, really tight with, and others not so much. I’m happy I did it. Unfortunately, it’s part of the game.”