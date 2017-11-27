Mitrione: Fighters on PEDs Should be Charged With Attempted Murder

Matt Mitrione has a stern stance on fighters who use performance enhancing drugs (PEDs).

It’s no secret that PEDs have run rampant in mixed martial arts. It’s the reason why the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) enlisted the services of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Mitrione said attempted murder should be the charge for fighters caught using PEDs (via MMAMania.com):

“I believe, just let me throw this out there, I believe if anybody fights an MMA fight with steroids or anabolics in their system, they should be charged with attempted murder. If the fight actually goes on, they should be charged with attempted murder.”

The Bellator heavyweight went on to say that PEDs do far more than enhance someone’s physical appearance.

“Steroids affect everything, not just muscles. They affect cardio, squeezing strength, punching strength. If you know how to utilize then it’s really dangerous. Steroids affects cardio positively,” he said. “The amount of oxygen that your red blood cells carry, it increases everything across the board. If you fight with anabolic steroids in your system, if you actually have the fight, its consummated and you get popped you should be charged with attempted murder.”