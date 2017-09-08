MMA-Based ‘TOUGH GUYS’ Coming to Showtime Next Week

Showtime will debut an MMA-based documentary on Friday, September 15 entitled “TOUGH GUYS.”

The series, produced by Academy Award winner Ross Kauffman and Morgan Spurlock, airs at 9 p.m. ET.

Based on the loosely regulated MMA competitions of the 1980s in Pittsburgh, the feature lengthy documentary explores the grassroots of the sport.

“When I was around 12 years old, my dad took me to my first tough man competition in my hometown of Beckley, W.V., and I have to admit, it was one of the greatest things I’d ever seen,” Spurlock said. “So when the opportunity came along for me help tell the story of its origin, I jumped at the chance. TOUGH GUYS is an unbelievable tale about the creation of this one of a kind, man against man, skill against skill, sport of the ages. Films like this are rare discoveries, and the characters behind them are even more incredible.

“If you like watching guys get punched in the face as much as I do, then you are going to love this movie.”