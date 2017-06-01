    MMA FANS….. START YOUR ENGINES!!!

    By
    Tim Thompson
    -
    0

    Fans of Mixed Martial Arts and NASCAR rejoice! The day of being able to watch a race followed directly by fights is upon us. Today the Professional Fighters League, formerly World Series of Fighting, have announced that they will be pairing up with the Daytona International Speedway and NBC Sports Group to bring the two sports together. Here is the official statement:

    “Today, the Professional Fighters League, together with Daytona International Speedway and NBC Sports Group, announced that Professional Fighters League: Daytona will take place on Friday, June 30 as part of the Coke Zero 400 Weekend Powered By Coca-Cola at the “World Center of Racing.” The event, which will be held in the UNOH Fanzone following the completion of the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race, will bring elite MMA talent and the excitement of televised fights to Daytona International Speedway, and will set the stage for the Professional Fighters League’s January 2018 debut in a showcase of what’s to come.”

    PFL is using this platform to give fans a unique sporting event opportunity, while introducing everyone to (8) of the fighters who are signed to compete in the inaugural season. All of these fights have consequences in regards to the the 2018 season. None more than the Main Event between Welterweights Jon Fitch (29-7-1) and Brian Foster (26-9), which offers the #1 seed in the 2018 season. For more of what we know about the 18′ PFL Season, click here. Here are the fighters currently confirmed to compete in the 18′ season and be on the Main Card on June 30th:

    JON FITCH (29-7-1) vs. BRIAN FOSTER (26-9) – 170 lb Welterweight Main Event (For the 2018 #1 seed)

    SMEALINHO RAMA (10-2) vs. RONNY MARKES (16-4) – 205 lb Light Heavyweight Bout

    JOAO ZEFERINO (21-8) vs. HERMAN TERRADO (14-3-1) – 170 lb Welterweight Bout

    JASON HIGH (19-5) vs. CAROS FODOR (11-5) – 155 lb Lightweight Bout

    There are doubts about the “League” format in MMA and the functionality of it. While some of the doubt may be valid, you can’t deny the fact that this is a great move by PFL officials. I confirmed with a source close to PFL that there will be no WSOF events in the U.S. in 2017, contrary to prior reports. This partnership gives PFL instant credibility and a platform to get people excited about the 2018 season.

    Even better? They are tapping into a very passionate fan base that will go to the event and watch just because it’s taking place along side of NASCAR. There are still a lot of unknowns about PFL’s future, but this move is making it look much brighter.

     

    Latest MMA News

    MMA FANS….. START YOUR ENGINES!!!

    0
    Fans of Mixed Martial Arts and NASCAR rejoice! The day of being able to watch a race followed directly by fights is upon us....
    UFC 212 Embeddedvideo

    UFC 212 Embedded (Ep. 4): Max Holloway Goes For a Ride

    0
    With UFC 212 being just two days away, episode four of the Embedded series has arrived. The episode gets started with interim featherweight title holder...
    Demetrious Johnson Title

    Dana White Says Demetrious Johnson Not Wanting to Fight T.J. Dillashaw is ‘Insanity’

    2
    Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White doesn't understand why Demetrious Johnson is opposed to fighting T.J. Dillashaw. White recently revealed that the UFC was...
    Max Holloway

    Max Holloway on Jose Aldo: ‘At The End of The Day, I Respect Him’

    0
    Max Holloway and Jose Aldo may have been trading verbal barbs, but that hasn't caused "Blessed" to lose respect for his UFC 212 opponent. This...
    Al Iaquinta

    Al Iaquinta Speaks on ‘Weird Atmosphere’ at UFC Athlete Retreat

    0
    Al Iaquinta didn't walk out of the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) Athlete Retreat feeling any better about the promotion. It's no secret that Iaquinta has...
    Dana White

    Dana White on Oscar De La Hoya’s Criticisms: ‘What’s His Deal?’

    0
    Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is confused about Oscar De La Hoya's latest comments. De La Hoya has expressed strong opposition against the...
    Dana White

    Dana White Feels a 50-50 Split Between Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather is Fair

    0
    In most situations, Floyd Mayweather and a 50-50 split sounds laughable but to Dana White it's fair against Conor McGregor. Much has been made over...
    Jon Jones

    Jon Jones Has a Message For Alexander Gustafsson: ‘F*ck You’

    0
    Jon Jones has heard enough of Alexander Gustafsson. Gustafsson was the talk of the weekend for his stellar performance against Glover Teixeira. "The Mauler" earned...
    Cris Cyborg

    Cris Cyborg Wishes Megan Anderson Good Luck in Her Invicta FC 24 Title Defense

    0
    Cris Cyborg is aware of Megan Anderson's next move and she supports the decision. While Cyborg and Anderson have expressed interest in competing against each...
    Marlon Moraes

    Marlon Moraes Admits he Was a Bit Nervous During UFC Contract Negotiations

    0
    Former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) bantamweight champion Marlon Moraes is glad to be on the roster of the world leader in mixed martial...
    Load more