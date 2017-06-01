MMA FANS….. START YOUR ENGINES!!!

Fans of Mixed Martial Arts and NASCAR rejoice! The day of being able to watch a race followed directly by fights is upon us. Today the Professional Fighters League, formerly World Series of Fighting, have announced that they will be pairing up with the Daytona International Speedway and NBC Sports Group to bring the two sports together. Here is the official statement:

“Today, the Professional Fighters League, together with Daytona International Speedway and NBC Sports Group, announced that Professional Fighters League: Daytona will take place on Friday, June 30 as part of the Coke Zero 400 Weekend Powered By Coca-Cola at the “World Center of Racing.” The event, which will be held in the UNOH Fanzone following the completion of the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race, will bring elite MMA talent and the excitement of televised fights to Daytona International Speedway, and will set the stage for the Professional Fighters League’s January 2018 debut in a showcase of what’s to come.”

PFL is using this platform to give fans a unique sporting event opportunity, while introducing everyone to (8) of the fighters who are signed to compete in the inaugural season. All of these fights have consequences in regards to the the 2018 season. None more than the Main Event between Welterweights Jon Fitch (29-7-1) and Brian Foster (26-9), which offers the #1 seed in the 2018 season. For more of what we know about the 18′ PFL Season, click here. Here are the fighters currently confirmed to compete in the 18′ season and be on the Main Card on June 30th:

JON FITCH (29-7-1) vs. BRIAN FOSTER (26-9) – 170 lb Welterweight Main Event (For the 2018 #1 seed)

SMEALINHO RAMA (10-2) vs. RONNY MARKES (16-4) – 205 lb Light Heavyweight Bout

JOAO ZEFERINO (21-8) vs. HERMAN TERRADO (14-3-1) – 170 lb Welterweight Bout

JASON HIGH (19-5) vs. CAROS FODOR (11-5) – 155 lb Lightweight Bout

There are doubts about the “League” format in MMA and the functionality of it. While some of the doubt may be valid, you can’t deny the fact that this is a great move by PFL officials. I confirmed with a source close to PFL that there will be no WSOF events in the U.S. in 2017, contrary to prior reports. This partnership gives PFL instant credibility and a platform to get people excited about the 2018 season.

Even better? They are tapping into a very passionate fan base that will go to the event and watch just because it’s taking place along side of NASCAR. There are still a lot of unknowns about PFL’s future, but this move is making it look much brighter.