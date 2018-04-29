MMA Fighter Nails WWE Star Finn Balor’s Finishing Move (Video)

Who needs submission attempts when you could just go full WWE.

If you never thought you’d see a mixed martial arts fighter pull off a finishing move from former WWE Universal champion Finn Balor, well hell has just frozen over. We’ve seen the Boston Crab and a Sweet Chin Music pulled off in MMA bouts before. Now we have the privilege of seeing Coup de Grace.

Last night, V3 Fights 68 took place inside the Fitz Casino Tunica in Robinsonville, Mississippi. On the main card, Brian Hall took on Jeremy Rogers. Hall wasn’t content with standing up and walking away to reset positions. Instead, Hall leaped and nailed his opponent in the midsection with a double foot stomp. The fight was called off and ruled a No Contest.

Luckily, Flo Combat streamed the entire event. Check out a Coup de Grace that is sure to make Balor jealous:

THAT'S [email protected]*#%* ILLEGAL! Brian Hall with an illegal stomp to Jeremy Rogers' midsection. Fight will be called a no contest. #V3Fights68 pic.twitter.com/p8jovEhJes — FloCombat (@FloCombat) April 29, 2018

Hall may have not climbed the top of the cage to stick the landing, but he certainly got plenty of height. Of course no one has the magic touch that the “Demon King” has when it comes to the double foot stomp:

Of all the pro wrestling moves you’ve seen in an MMA bout, which one is the best?