MMA Legend Bas Rutten Believes Brock Lesnar Will Fight Again

Bas Rutten, one of the true founding fathers of MMA, believes we have not seen the last of former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar inside the Octageon.

“I have a feeling that – and I know people are gonna go, “oh you’re crazy,” but I think Brock Lesnar will be back as well. I truly believe that,” said Rutten, during a recent appearance on Submission Radio.

Lesnar was fined and suspended for a year dating back to July for his failed post-fight drug test following a bout with Mark Hunt at UFC 200. The current WWE superstar was granted an exception to the four-month testing period typically enforced by the USADA due to his coming out of retirement for the bout.

Recently, Lesnar and the UFC have been served with a civil suit from Hunt due to the usage of a banned substance.

“If (Ronda) Rousey decided to hang it up, they got only Conor McGregor. Now, Conor’s not going to fight for a very long time anymore. I think this guy needs to be in movies also. I think he probably will be a really good actor as well. So I think he probably will take that route. I don’t know, he’s got a very competitive spirit in him, so hopefully we see him fight for a few more years. But what if not? What if he gets injured,” Rutten said. “Boom. I mean there’s nothing compared to it. I mean, you look at Jon Jones who’s a phenomenal athlete, who by the way also has to wait until he comes back, and he draws good pay-per-view numbers, but not what McGregor and Rousey are doing. They need another person. And the only other person that’s there, is Brock Lesnar. And that’s why I’m thinking they’ll go after him.”