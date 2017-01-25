On the latest installment of the MMANews Podcast, presented by Pony Keg Sports, hosts Tim Thompson (@MMANews_Tim) and Josh Stephens (@PonyKegSports) kick-off the show talking all the best cards and fights from this past weekend. There may not have been a UFC card, but there was plenty to watch. Including the fight everyone is talking about, Sonnen vs. Ortiz. Was it fixed? Was there a tap from Ortiz? Where does Chael go from here? The guys discuss.

The guys also preview what you need to watch this weekend. Including the CES card, Bellator 171, and the stacked UFC on Fox card going down on Saturday.

The featured guest on this week’s show is UFC’s 10th ranked Lightweight and 16 time Octagon veteran, Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier ( @DustinPoirier ). Nice enough to give us a few minutes of his time, but obviously extremely focused on his opponent Jim Miller and their bout at UFC 208.

Dustin previews his fight with Jim Miller that is just a couple of weeks away, his plans for 2017, how he rebounded from the KO loss to Michael Johnson, and who he might want next after UFC 208. Poirier also breaks down the uncertainty right now of the Lightweight division and what he would like to see play out in 2017.

Dustin also went into detail about his past and how he and his friends started in the game by just beating on each other. Taking Amateur fights against guys double his age with no headgear, no shin guards, and no rules that exist today to protect Amateurs.

All that and of course the most up to date breaking news stories in the world of MMA today!