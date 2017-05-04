MMA Roundup: UFC Summer Tour, Justin Gaethje To UFC, Rory MacDonald

Dana Becker
– Rory MacDonald will make his Bellator debut later this month when he faces Paul Daley in the main event of Bellator 179. The card takes place from London and airs on Spike.

MacDonald, a former UFC title contender, discussed his move to Bellator in an edition of “In Focus.”

– The UFC announced plans for a “Summer Kickoff” next Friday in Dallas before weigh-ins for UFC 211. The event will take place at the American Airlines Center and feature several of the fighters set to compete over the next few months.

UFC president Dana White will be on hand along with bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, T.J. Dillashaw, Claudia Gadelha and former champion Holly Holm.

Below is more information about the event:

The summer of 2017 will be one of the hottest in UFC® history. It features International Fight Week, multiple title fights and some of the sport’s top athletes competing. In anticipation of the event, Dana White will host a Summer Kickoff press conference with some of the athletes from UFC 212 through UFC 214. Additional fight announcements will be made during the event.

Fans are invited to attend the press event free of charge and doors will open at 3:30 p.m. CT. The weigh-ins will take place following the press conference on the same stage.

WHO:
Dana White – UFC President
Claudia Gadelha – No. 1 UFC strawweight contender
Karolina Kowalkiewicz – No. 2 UFC strawweight contender
Holly Holm – No. 5 UFC bantamweight contender
Bethe Correia – No. 11 UFC bantamweight contender
Michael Chiesa – No. 7 UFC lightweight contender
Kevin Lee – No. 11 UFC lightweight contender
Cody Garbrandt – UFC bantamweight champion
TJ Dillashaw – No. 2 UFC bantamweight contender

More athletes to be announced during the event

WHEN:
Friday, May 12 at 4:30 p.m. CT

WHERE:
American Airlines Center

– Former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has a new home, as he announced the signing of a contract with the UFC. Gaethje is unbeaten in his career and was regarded as one of the top non-UFC fighters prior to the completion of his deal with the WSOF.

Gaethje also wasted no time in calling out any and everyone, making it known he is ready to compete inside the Octagon.

