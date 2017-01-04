MMANews Podcast (Ep. 3): Special Guest — Paul “Bearjew” Craig

In the third episode of 2017 the new MMANews Podcast, (presented by Pony Keg Sports) hosts Tim Thompson and Josh Stephens kick-off the show talking everything UFC 207. Weight issues, new champions, and the last time we will ever see a female pioneer? They also try their best to explain what went wrong in their first annual Pony Keg Pick’em!

The featured guest on this week’s show is current UFC Light Heavyweight and Scotland’s own Paul “Bearjew” Craig.

Listen to Tim and Josh talk to Paul about getting off that post UFC high, what it’s like for him walking every day as one of Scotland’s biggest stars, and why he thinks he will fight 5 times in 2017 and finish the year with a title shot.

Craig even went into deep detail on the story behind his infamous nickname “Bearjew”. That’s not true. We really tried and he refused to even give us a hint. Keeping the nickname history a secret. Brilliant!

On episode four of the MMANews Podcast, which drops next week here at MMANews.com, Tim Thompson and Josh Stephens will be back with another new exclusive interview and a preview of the inaugural LFA show, ACB 51, Invicta 21, and UFC Fight Night 103.