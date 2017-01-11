MMANews Podcast (Ep. 4): Special Guest — Jimmie “El Terror” Rivera

In the fourth installment of the MMANews Podcast, (presented by Pony Keg Sports) hosts Tim Thompson and Josh Stephens kick-off the show talking everything going on this weekend in the world of Mixed Martial Arts. LFA, ACB, Invicta, and the UFC all have big events this weekend and the guys dive into the most exciting fights. Including their picks with and against the spread for Sunday’s UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn.

The featured guest on this week’s show is UFC’s #6 ranked Bantamweight Jimmie “El Terror” Rivera (@JimmieRivera135)

Listen to Tim and Josh talk to Jimmie about his current mindset after a drama filled week that saw him have a couple fights scrapped, why he ended up turning down Chito Vera, his thoughts on everyone ranked higher than him, and why it’s only a matter of time before the NJPD shows up while he grapples his wife in the living room.

If you want to hear Jimmie Rivera fired up and uncensored, this is the interview for you. A heated, but friendly, back and forth with Tim about if he should have accepted any of the replacement options offered to him. The whole interview is MUST LISTEN stuff.

All that and of course the most up to date breaking news stories in the world of MMA today!

