MMANews Podcast (Ep. 5): Special Guest — Patrick ” The Predator” Cote

In this week’s show of the MMANews Podcast, presented by Pony Keg Sports, hosts Tim Thompson (@MMANews_Tim) and Josh Stephens (@PonyKegSports) kick-off the show talking all the best cards and fights from this past weekend. There were A LOT of fights and A LOT of controversy. Bad streams, bad decisions to someone being choked unconscious and still winning the fight!? Safe to say some crazy stuff went down.

The guys also preview the cards coming up this weekend. No UFC? No problem. Combate America’s, LFA 2, Titan FC 43, and Bellator 170 are all great cards going down this week! The guys are here to tell you who they like and what to watch for.

The featured guest on this week’s show is UFC Welterweight and longtime veteran Patrick “The Predator” Cote.

Listen to the guys talk to Patrick about his journey over the last 15 years from a Light Heavyweight to a Welterweight, what it’s like training with a new baby at home, and why he thinks his former opponent Tito Ortiz will come out on top this weekend.

Cote also shows a sign not often seen from “The Predator”. Sounding off on the UFC’s rankings, criticizing the fact that fighters like Jake Ellenberger and Matt Brown were in the Top 15. Also, calling out Ellenberger after a long time twitter feud.

All that and of course the most up to date breaking news stories in the world of MMA today!

