MMANews Podcast (Ep. 2): Special Guest – Damien “Beatdown” Brown

In the second installment of the new MMANews Podcast, (presented by Pony Keg Sports) hosts Tim Thompson and Josh Stephens kick-off the show with the their breakdown and picks for UFC 207. A card that takes place this Friday, December 30th and is headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship.

Looking to place any bets this weekend? The guys also give advice to those of you looking to put a few pennies down on the right fights.

The featured guest on this week’s show is current UFC Lightweight contender and Australia’s own Damien “Beatdown” Brown.

Thompson and Stephens talk with Brown about his most recent victory at the UFC Fight Night event in Australia last month, which saw the Australian prospect defeat Jon Tuck via Split Decision in a three-round battle.

Brown also talk to Thompson and Stephens about how the birth of his first child will affect when he can fight in 2017, why he doesn’t believe in trash-talk and why he never recommends trying to box a kangaroo.

If you haven’t seen the video, check it out above. A guy punched a kangaroo for stealing his dog and, well, people are pissed.

Check out episode two of the MMANews Podcast powered by Pony Keg Sports below and make sure to check out the guys debut episode with UFC Flyweight and UFC 207 fighter Louis Smolka (MMANews Podcast (Ep. 1): Special Guest – UFC Flyweight Louis Smolka).

On episode three of the MMANews Podcast, which drops next week here at MMANews.com, Tim Thompson and Josh Stephens will be back with another new exclusive interview and a recap of the UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey pay-per-view. Make sure to e-mail the guys with any questions or comments at [email protected]. You can also follow show-hosts Josh Stephens on Twitter @PonyKegSports and Tim Thompson @MMANews_Tim.