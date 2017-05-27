Fighter’s Mom Slaps Him After Brutal Loss At Fight Nights Global 67

Get up! Get up! This is what Victor heard after this brutal GNP KO. Just Mom Kichigin way (FNG) pic.twitter.com/Tdafks4wHO — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) May 25, 2017

Losing is hard in any sport. Losing in MMA is especially difficult, given you’re often left bruised and bloodied on the canvas. So Viktor Kichigin was definitely having a bad night at Fight Nights Global 67. His mom slapping him after the fight probably didn’t help matters.

That’s right. His mother slapped him after he lost. The ‘Lion of Pyatigorsk’ had just lost his third bout out of his last five. The twenty-two year old featherweight was actually being cleaned up by dear old mom when she gave him the business. Prior to that, she’d been flat out losing it while the bloodied Kichigin was being choked out.

Worse, when he tried to leave the cage, she tried to stop him from leaving.

Kichigin left the cage after this pic.twitter.com/1XsgDc1Nfr — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 25, 2017

Here’s another view:

Jesus, that was a brutal beatdown at FNG. Grigoriy Kichigin got his ass kicked, and then his mom slapped the shit out of him afterwards. pic.twitter.com/TJgWyGKDx8 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 25, 2017

There’s a lesson to be learned here. Don’t let mom manage your career, and don’t ever let her come in the cage.