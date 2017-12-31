Moments After UFC 219 Ends, Ronda Rousey Releases Promo For Series

Minutes after Cris Cyborg put the finishing touches on her victory over Holly Holm at UFC 219, Ronda Rousey hit up Twitter to debut a promo video for a series she will serve as executive producer of.

“Why We Fight” is currently streaming at go90.com.

The series follows Zac Wohlman as he embarks on a career spanning the globe in MMA. Eight episodes are currently available of the program.

Wohlman meets up with different professional fighters, delving deep into their lives and dreams of becoming champions in the sport.

A year ago this month, Rousey fought Amanda Nunes for the UFC bantamweight title, suffering a first round loss. She has not fought since, instead marrying fellow fighter Travis Browne and is rumored for a future run in the WWE.