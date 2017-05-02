Monster Energy Bellator MMA Fight Series Set for May 20

After jumping the gun a bit earlier this year with mention of a joint venture between Bellator MMA and Monster Energy’s NASCAR series, it appears the two sides have come to a conclusion.

Monster Energy Bellator MMA Fight Series will hold an event May 20 as part of the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The featured bout will see Allen Crowder take on Robert Neal in a heavyweight battle. In the release, it states that both Crowder and Neal are under consideration for multi-fight contracts with Bellator.

Along with that bout, Jeremie Holloway faces Jacob McClintock, Mike Stevens meets Lashawn Alcocks and Allen Bose squares off against Chris Crawford.

While the fights will take place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, they will do so outside the actual track at the Monster Energy display between 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. ET.

Also, Tito Ortiz and Dan Henderson will be on hand during the event to sign autographs for fans.