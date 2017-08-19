McGregor & Mayweather Sr. a Better Fight Says Shane Mosley

By
Adam Haynes
-

Boxing legend Shane Mosley claims that 64-year-old Floyd Mayweather Sr. would be a better match for Conor McGregor than Mayweather Jr.

Mosley, who fought Mayweather in 2010, made the slightly exaggerated claims to indicate his belief that McGregor stands no chance on Aug. 26.

The former three-time world champion, who retired from professional boxing this week at the age of 45, guested on a recent edition of Undisputed and was dismissive of the UFC lightweight champion’s chances, to say the least:

“I can’t even come up with a scenario (where McGregor beats Mayweather). The best fight that I think is Floyd Mayweather Sr. and McGregor. He’s 64-years old. Now that’s a fight. That’s a good fight where I don’t know who’s going to win. And I slightly, I slightly pick Floyd Mayweather Sr. I slightly pick him but I don’t know who’s going to win that fight.”

Ouch.

