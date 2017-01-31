Gegald Mousasi May be Pulled from UFC 210 due to Trump’s Executive Order

Controversy ensued when President Trump signed an executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, effectively suspending admission of refugees into the United States for 120 days.

Political leanings aside, the order could affect the activity of a number of MMA fighters.

UFC officials told Las Vegas Review-Journal:

“We are aware of the federal travel ban. There are numerous variables including a judicial injunction. We are monitoring and will be affirmatively engaged to ensure that our fighters and employees are able to compete and do their jobs.”

One fighter who is holding his breath to find out if he will be affected is middleweight Gegard Mousasi. ‘The Dreamcatcher’ was born in Iran, a country that has been outlined in the executive order as being affected. Mousasi relies on a visa to compete, and is preparing for an upcoming UFC 210 pay-per-view bout against Chris Weidman on April 8, 2017 inside KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

“I have the Dutch nationality, but I also have a visa,” Mousasi told Telesport. “But even with a visa you get in trouble, I heard. I’ll hear more about it this week though. The UFC lawyers are busy, and the people who arrange the visas are, too. So it is not in my hands. My job is to train and get ready for the fight. It’s just annoying.”

Let us hope for Mousasi’s sake that no problems are encountered.