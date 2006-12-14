The following is from UFC.com

MTV Series on Chuck Liddell & Tito Ortiz

Want to watch Chuck and Tito talking to MTV about music and motivation right now? Check out this link: http://www.mtv.com/overdrive/?id=1548096

Read a full text story at this link: http://www.mtv.com/#/news/articles/1548055/20061214/eminem.jhtml

A special segment featuring both Chuck and Tito will air on MTV at the following times:

Thursday, 12/14 – 8:50 p.m.

Friday, 12/15 – 4:50 a.m., 5:50 a.m., 6:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 9:50 a.m., 3:50 p.m.

It will also air on MTV2 at the following times:

Friday, 12/15 – 4:30 a.m., 5:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m.

And it will air on MTVu at the following times:

Thursday, 12/14 – 7:45 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 9:45 p.m., 10:45 p.m., 11:45 p.m.

Friday, 12/15 – 12:45 a.m., 1:45 a.m., 2:45 a.m., 3:45 a.m., 4:45 a.m., 5:45 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 6:45 p.m.