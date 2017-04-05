Muhammed Lawal Admits Being Distracted by Crowd Brawl During ‘Rampage’ Rematch

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Muhammed Lawal
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Muhammed Lawal likes a good fight, even ones that don’t take place inside a cage or ring.

Lawal took on Quinton Jackson in a rematch from their May 2014 bout. While “Rampage” earned a unanimous decision in their first encounter, “King Mo” reigned supreme at Bellator 175. It was his 10th win inside the Bellator cage.

The bout wasn’t a breeze for “King Mo.” Other than dealing with a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder, Lawal also had to readjust his focus after being distracted by a fight in the crowd. He explained the situation to Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour:”

“When we were against the cage, a fight broke out and I saw the crowd stand up, looking to the left. And I was trying to look at the fight. I don’t know what was wrong with me. I’m always like that. There are times when I’ll be fighting and I’ll see somebody in the crowd and I’ll be like, ‘Oh, that’s so and so.’ I lost focus. That’s on me. I can’t blame the crowd. This was me, I lost focus. He got me. He hit me with a few good shots. I was never close to getting finished. I was stunned, I was overwhelmed, but I wasn’t like, ‘Oh, I’m done for.’”

