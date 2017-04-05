Muhammed Lawal Admits Being Distracted by Crowd Brawl During ‘Rampage’ Rematch

Muhammed Lawal likes a good fight, even ones that don’t take place inside a cage or ring.

Lawal took on Quinton Jackson in a rematch from their May 2014 bout. While “Rampage” earned a unanimous decision in their first encounter, “King Mo” reigned supreme at Bellator 175. It was his 10th win inside the Bellator cage.

The bout wasn’t a breeze for “King Mo.” Other than dealing with a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder, Lawal also had to readjust his focus after being distracted by a fight in the crowd. He explained the situation to Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour:”