“Mutant Staph” Forces Durkin Off 217

Staph has been an issue for wrestlers and grapplers alike since it was first discovered by Sir Alexander Ogston in Aberdeen, Scotland in 1880. The sport of MMA has seen some terrible examples throughout the years, Kevin Randleman circa 2007 anyone?

Kevin Lee had a rough go fighting this infection off before his title fight at UFC 216, but he was still able to fight. Unfortunately for Patrick Cummins, he wasn’t so lucky. He let fans know today the antibiotics haven’t been enough and he has to withdraw from UFC 217 against Corey Anderson.

IV antibiotics haven’t touched my mutant staph infection #UFC217 isn’t gunna happen for me. Sorry everyone #FuckMRSA #SucksButItCanAlwaysBeWorse A post shared by Patrick Durkin Cummins (@officialdurkin) on Oct 17, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

Hopefully some stronger meds and some time off will be exactly what’s needed to help that foot heal.

Do you have a Staph horror story? Let us know!