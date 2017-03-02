Myles Jury vs. Michael De La Torre Added to UFC 210

UFC 210 in Buffalo has had a featherweight scrap added to its card as Myles “Fury” Jury returns to take on Michael De La Torre. The event, which marks the third UFC PPV of 2017, is headlined by a light heavyweight rematch between champ Daniel Cormier and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. The bout was first reported by the L.A. Daily News.

Jury (15–2) was last seen in December 2015 making his featherweight debut against Charles Oliveira. Jury would lose the bout, part of UFC on Fox 17, though the blow was lessened as his opponent failed to make weight. Prior to that, Jury had dropped a lightweight bout to Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone; the back-to-back defeats marked the first two losses of Jury’s professional career.

De La Torre (14–6 (1)), meanwhile, has traded wins and losses over his last four fights, and most recently found himself choked out by Godofredo Pepey at UFC Fight Night 95 in September.

With the addition of Jury vs. De La Torre, the UFC 210 card contains the following fights, with bout order yet to be confirmed:

Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Anthony Johnson – for UFC light heavyweight championship

Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi

Patrick Cummins vs. Jan Błachowicz

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Rosa

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Irene Aldana

Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliveira

Kamaru Usman vs. Sean Strickland

Thiago Alves vs. Patrick Côté

Jenel Lausa vs. Magomed Bibulatov

Desmond Green vs. Josh Emmett

Gregor Gillespie vs. Andrew Holbrook

Myles Jury vs. Michael De La Torre

UFC 210 takes place April 8, 2017 at the Keybank Center in Buffalo, NY.