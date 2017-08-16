NAC Approves Eight-Ounce Gloves For McGregor-Mayweather, Judges & Referee Announced

The Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) made some key announcements in regards to the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather showdown.

McGregor and Mayweather will meet inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26. While the NAC has taken some heat for approving the bout due to McGregor’s lack of boxing experience, the fighting history of “Notorious” wasn’t denied.

McGregor agreed to fight with 10-ounce gloves, but Mayweather’s team inquired about changing the glove size to eight ounces. The NAC has agreed to make the change. NAC chairman Anthony Marnell admitted he wasn’t happy with the reasoning behind the request:

“I do not like the Nevada State Athletic Commission being used as a pawn in a social media bout. Between these two, that part of this request pisses me off. This body is not the subject of two fighters … to create social media stir and other controversy to sell tickets and to sell DirecTV.”

Hall of Fame boxing referee Robert Byrd has been tasked with officiating McGregor vs. Mayweather. He will receive $25,000 for his efforts. Burt Clements, Dave Moretti, and Guido Cavalleri have been named the official judges for the fight. They’ll each take in $20,000. McGregor vs. Mayweather is set to air live on Showtime pay-per-view.