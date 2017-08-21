NAC Executive: Approving McGregor-Mayweather Wasn’t About Money

The Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) executive director insists that approving Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather wasn’t about the money.

This Saturday night (Aug. 26), McGregor and Mayweather will meet inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be McGregor’s professional boxing debut. Meanwhile, Mayweather is one win away from a perfect 50-0.

Many have criticized the bout due to McGregor’s lack of boxing experience and have concluded that it was only approved as a money grab. Bob Bennett told MMAFighting.com‘s Ariel Helwani that this isn’t the case:

“I take a look at each fighter’s record. I have a standard operating procedure that I use and when it comes to finances, I don’t even want to hear about it. The money does not enter into my position as an executive director.”

He then explained why McGregor is more than capable of competing in the sport of boxing.

“Conor is the younger, stronger, the longer, more powerful puncher. As you know in the UFC, he fought featherweight, lightweight, welterweight. His record is 21-3 in MMA —17 of those wins have come by way of KO or TKO. So he’s a premier striker, knockout artist. He’s a young, aggressive warrior who believes he’s gonna win. And that attitude unto itself makes it very dangerous.”