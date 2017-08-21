NAC Executive: Approving McGregor-Mayweather Wasn’t About Money

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather NAC
Image Credit: Harry How/Getty Images

The Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) executive director insists that approving Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather wasn’t about the money.

This Saturday night (Aug. 26), McGregor and Mayweather will meet inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be McGregor’s professional boxing debut. Meanwhile, Mayweather is one win away from a perfect 50-0.

Many have criticized the bout due to McGregor’s lack of boxing experience and have concluded that it was only approved as a money grab. Bob Bennett told MMAFighting.com‘s Ariel Helwani that this isn’t the case:

“I take a look at each fighter’s record. I have a standard operating procedure that I use and when it comes to finances, I don’t even want to hear about it. The money does not enter into my position as an executive director.”

He then explained why McGregor is more than capable of competing in the sport of boxing.

“Conor is the younger, stronger, the longer, more powerful puncher. As you know in the UFC, he fought featherweight, lightweight, welterweight. His record is 21-3 in MMA —17 of those wins have come by way of KO or TKO. So he’s a premier striker, knockout artist. He’s a young, aggressive warrior who believes he’s gonna win. And that attitude unto itself makes it very dangerous.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg Picks Floyd Mayweather to Defeat ‘Brave’ Conor McGregor

0
Cris Cyborg admires what Conor McGregor has done for mixed martial arts, but she feels he'll be outmatched on Aug. 26. McGregor and Floyd Mayweather...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather NAC

NAC Executive: Approving McGregor-Mayweather Wasn’t About Money

0
The Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) executive director insists that approving Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather wasn't about the money. This Saturday night (Aug. 26), McGregor...
Gilbert Melendez

Gilbert Melendez on Continuing to Fight: ‘As Long as My Body Lets me’

0
Gilbert Melendez is optimistic, but realistic in regards to his fighting future. Melendez has been out of action since July 2016. He's given his body...
Dan Hardy

Dan Hardy Says Boxers Are no Longer Considered Fighters

0
Dan Hardy believes the world of boxing is aware that mixed martial arts (MMA) stole its thunder. This Saturday night (Aug. 26), Conor McGregor and...

Brian Stann Confirms UFC Departure For Real Estate Career

0
The UFC color commentator and former competitor has announced that he will hang up his microphone in favor of alternative ventures Stann took to Instagram...
Load more