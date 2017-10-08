NAC Executive Director: Kevin Lee Was Medically Fit to Fight at UFC 216

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Kevin Lee
Kevin Lee may have fought with a staph infection, but Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) executive director Bob Bennett says the fighter was fit to compete.

Last night (Oct. 7), Lee took on Tony Ferguson for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. The bout headlined UFC 216. Ferguson earned a third-round submission victory.

One thing that color commentator Joe Rogan mentioned was the fact that Lee had a staph infection. “The Motown Phenom” had been infected overnight after a tough weight cut.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Bennett said Lee was checked on and given the okay to compete:

“My lead ringside physician found Lee medically fit to fight. He was examined by our lead ringside physician, along with another ringside physician. Both felt he was medically fit to fight.”

