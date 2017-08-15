NAC Executive on McGregor-Mayweather: ‘You Have to Change With The Times’

Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) executive Bob Bennett has responded to the criticism for approving Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor and Mayweather will meet inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26. The “super fight” is set to air live on Showtime pay-per-view. The bout has drawn criticism due to the fact that McGregor hasn’t had a professional boxing match.

He explained the thought process to the Nevada Appeal:

“I understand completely. (Boxing and MMA) are two completely different disciplines. But as a regulator this ended up on my desk and I had to find a way to approve or not approve it. In this day and age you have to change with the times.”

Bennett then talked about why the match-up was good to go in terms of being approved.

“This is a fight between two warriors. It’s an approvable boxing match. I see no reason not to approve it. McGregor has not one amateur fight (as a boxer). I understand your position. But first off, McGregor is the taller, larger, longer, stronger, younger fighter.”