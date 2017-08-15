NAC Executive on McGregor-Mayweather: ‘You Have to Change With The Times’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather
Image Credit: Getty Images

Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) executive Bob Bennett has responded to the criticism for approving Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor and Mayweather will meet inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26. The “super fight” is set to air live on Showtime pay-per-view. The bout has drawn criticism due to the fact that McGregor hasn’t had a professional boxing match.

He explained the thought process to the Nevada Appeal:

“I understand completely. (Boxing and MMA) are two completely different disciplines. But as a regulator this ended up on my desk and I had to find a way to approve or not approve it. In this day and age you have to change with the times.”

Bennett then talked about why the match-up was good to go in terms of being approved.

“This is a fight between two warriors. It’s an approvable boxing match. I see no reason not to approve it. McGregor has not one amateur fight (as a boxer). I understand your position. But first off, McGregor is the taller, larger, longer, stronger, younger fighter.”

Latest MMA News

