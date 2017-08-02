NAC: Mayweather’s Team Reached Out to Ask About Changing Glove Size

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Floyd Mayweather
Image Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

Looks like all the talk about changing glove sizes for Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather wasn’t just a bluff from “Money.”

Much has been made over the glove size going into McGregor vs. Mayweather. In the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), fighters use four ounce gloves. That isn’t the case in boxing. The glove size varies in the sport, but for this fight it’s 10 ounces.

“Money” recently made a social media post claiming he wanted to change the glove size for his bout with McGregor to eight ounces. Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) executive director Bob Bennett confirmed to MMAFighting.com that Mayweather’s team inquired about changing the glove size:

“They would have to come before the commission and articulate why they should be permitted to have their fight using 8-ounce gloves. The chairman (Anthony Marnell) and commissioners would make the determination with the health and safety of the fighters being the number-one priority. They wanted to know what the process and what their options were.”

McGregor vs. Mayweather takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26. It’ll be aired live on Showtime pay-per-view. This will be McGregor’s professional boxing debut. Meanwhile, “Money” will look to end his career with a perfect 50-0 record.

Floyd Mayweather

