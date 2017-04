Hours after Bellator MMA sent out a press release detailing an agreement between the promotion and NASCAR, the racing series has issued a statement.

And they are of different ideas.

“NASCAR does not have a partnership with Bellator,” NASCAR told USA TODAY Sports’ Brant James.

Earlier in the day, Bellator stated plans to hold fights during four upcoming Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events. However, those plans seem to be on hold now after the latest from NASCAR.