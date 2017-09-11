Nate Diaz “Ain’t Sh*t” & “Got Lucky” Against Conor McGregor – Anthony Pettis

Former WEC and UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis was asked to comment on the potential Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy fight

What he said may come as a surprise to some.

Pettis, currently plying his trade at 145 pounds following a losing streak in the lightweight division he once reigned over, was in attendance at the “Money Fight” between Mayweather and McGregor last month. According to “Showtime”, he was impressed with the Irishman’s performance against the boxing legend:

“I thought it was actually a good fight,” Pettis told Fight Hype. “I think McGregor actually surprised a lot of people. I don’t know how hard Mayweather was trying, but I was there, I was impressed.”

When Pettis was asked to give his opinion on McGregor’s likely opponent, Nate Diaz, things quickly turned sour:

“Bro, Nate Diaz ain’t shit,” he said. “Me and Nate have had a lot of issues. I was the champ in the UFC and WEC, and Diaz was calling me out. He got lucky in the [first] fight with Conor, and he got the win, but Diaz ain’t sh*t. He ain’t sh*t.”