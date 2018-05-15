Nate Diaz could be in big trouble for his brawl at Combate Americas

It has been confirmed by the Sacramento County Sheriff Department that an investigation has begun into a near brawl that broke out this past Friday night involving Nate Diaz at a Combate Americas event.

Local deputies responded to a call from the event, which took place at McClellan Conference Center in McClellan Park, Calif., following reports of a fracas. The respondents took information from UFC fighter Clay Guida, who is accusing Nate Diaz of battery according to Sacramento sheriff spokesperson, Sgt. Shaun Hampton.

According to Guida’s manager, (via MMAFighting.com) John Fosco, Diaz shoved Guida from behind without provocation which caused Clay to stumble into a metal guard-rail and cause a split to his lip. According to sources from the scene, Guida was bleeding.

Guida’s training partner, Tyler Diamond called Diaz out on Twitter for slapping him in the midst of the brawl.

I was talking face to face with Clay, he got pushed & I saw Nate & about ten other dudes so I stepped up with my arms out trying to descalate the situation & Nate then slapped me while one of his groupies rabbit punched me. — Tyler Diamond (@TylerD1amond) May 12, 2018

According to Hampton, the case will now be assigned and looked at by a detective and an ensuing investigation will be opened.

“If it is found the victim was assaulted then a warrant request will be completed and submitted to the District Attorney’s office for review,” Hampton said. “The filing decision will be up to the DA.”

Diaz was at the event as a cornerman for his teammate Chris Avila. Diaz has been reached out to but has declined to comment.

Guida has been calling Nate out for a fight recently – the two fought at UFC 94 in 2009 with Guida running out the victor. The last six tweets and retweets from Guida’s social media have been about the Stockton native.

Guida is in action against Bobby Green at UFC 227. The lightweight competitor is a 17-year veteran of the sport and is respected among his peers. UFC 227 takes place August 7th in Chicago.

Diaz has not fought since his majority decision loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 202 in August 2016. He has been recently touted to fight Georges St-Pierre.