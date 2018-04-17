Nate Diaz Claims Conor McGregor Is “Scared For His Life”

Nate Diaz hasn’t fought since his Aug. 2016 majority decision loss to Conor McGregor and it appears the only way he’ll return to the octagon is trilogy matchup with the UFC superstar.

“Scared For His Life”

TMZ caught up with Diaz and asked him about a potential third fight between the two. “(He’s) scared for his life” Diaz told TMZ Sports in reference to McGregor being arrested in Brooklyn following his meltdown during UFC 223 fight week. The 33-year-old was also asked how much money he’d be paid for a potential trilogy matchup with “Notorious” and indicated that he’s in no rush to return.

“Getting paid regardless” Diaz said.

Diaz (19-11) is 2-2 in his last four fights with both of those victories coming over Michael Johnson at UFC on FOX 17 and his infamous submission victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 196. Prior to that, the Stockton native was on a 1-2 skid including a loss to Benson Henderson for the lightweight title at UFC on FOX 5. It makes sense Diaz would hold out for a big payday against McGregor as his path to a lightweight title could be a long one. Khabib Nurmagomedov won the 155-pound championship a few weeks ago at UFC 223 and Dustin Poirier defeating Justin Gaethje certainly puts his name in the title picture. Then there is Eddie Alvarez who also defeated Gaethje at UFC 218 in December and is a former lightweight champion himself.

Meanwhile McGregor (20-3) hasn’t fought since he won he lightweight title at UFC 205 in Nov. 2016 after knocking out Eddie Alvarez. The Irish fighter tried his hand at boxing last August and was knocked out in the 10th round against Floyd Mayweather Jr. The 29-year-old has won 17 of his last 18 fights in the octagon and amassed a 9-1 UFC record capturing two titles.

Do you think Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor III actaully happens? Comment below and tell us what you think!