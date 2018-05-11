Nate Diaz: GSP Was on Steroids When he Fought Nick

Nate Diaz is wasting little time throwing verbal jabs at Georges St-Pierre.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White made some waves when he revealed that he’s looking to book a lightweight bout between St-Pierre and Diaz for UFC 227 on Aug. 4. St-Pierre has never had a lightweight bout before, but another chance to make history by becoming the UFC’s first three-division champion could start with a win over Diaz.

There is some history that shouldn’t go unnoticed. Back in March 2013, St-Pierre defended his welterweight title against Nate’s brother Nick. St-Pierre won the mostly uneventful fight with his takedowns and ground control. The lead-up to this fight is when Nick infamously said the UFC is selling “wolf tickets.”

This time period certainly isn’t lost on Nate. He took to Facebook to accuse St-Pierre of cheating to get the upper hand on Nick:

Nate hasn’t competed since Aug. 2016. He fell short in a rematch with Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 202. Diaz lost the bout via majority decision.

As for St-Pierre, he’s coming off a submission victory over Michael Bisping to capture the UFC middleweight title. St-Pierre become one of the few fighters to capture UFC gold in two divisions. He vacated the title the following month.

UFC 227 is set to be headlined by a bantamweight title bout between T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt. Dillashaw defeated Garbrandt via TKO back at UFC 217 to capture the gold in November. Also set for the card is a middleweight tilt between Derek Brunson and Antonio Carlos Junior.

It’s important to note that St-Pierre vs. Diaz is not official for UFC 227. The promotion is simply targeting the match-up. Stick with MMANews.com for the latest updates on UFC 227 as they become available.

Do you think there’s any truth to the steroid accusations from Nate Diaz?