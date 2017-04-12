Nate Diaz Has His NSAC Punishment Reduced For UFC 202 Presser Incident

Nate Diaz won’t be serving his initial penalty from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

Back in Aug. 2016, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held an infamous press conference inside the Copperfield Theater in Las Vegas. The presser was held to promote UFC 202, headlined by a rematch between Diaz and Conor McGregor.

During the presser, McGregor and members of Diaz’s team threw water bottles at one another. At one point, “Notorious” threw a Monster Energy can. McGregor had his penalty reduced recently and Diaz is getting the same treatment.

Diaz was originally fined $50,000 and forced to serve 50 hours of community service. Now, the NSAC is fining Diaz $15,000 with just 15 hours of community service. The NSAC sent out a statement (via MMAFighting.com):

“Although the conduct of both Mr. McGregor and Mr. Diaz were similar, the director (Bennett) believes that Mr. McGregor deserve a slightly higher sanction based on his enhanced conduct, notably the throwing of the full can of energy drink towards the crowd.”

After the UFC 202 bout, McGregor went on to capture the UFC lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 back in Nov. 2016. Diaz hasn’t competed since losing the rematch against “Notorious.” There is one high ranked lightweight who would like to welcome him back.