Nate Diaz: ‘I Ain’t Asking For no Money Fights, I am The Money Fight’

Nate Diaz is in no rush to compete in another professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout.

The last time Diaz was seen in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), he took on Conor McGregor in a rematch. Diaz fell short by majority decision. Despite the loss, Diaz’s stock has never been higher and at a time where “money fights” are highly sought after, Diaz is a desired opponent for many fighters.

In a recent edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Diaz said he realizes his worth:

“I ain’t asking for no money fights, because you know what? I am the money fight. That’s why they want me to fight Ferguson. Conor, Ferguson, and his manager’s plans are like, ‘okay, no one knows Ferguson. Nobody. And he’s tough. So what we’ll do is, we’ll have him fight Nate, and then if he wins, everyone will know him because he fought Nate. Then [Conor] could fight someone who everyone knows. But if you fight Conor right now, then Conor gets his ass whooped by somebody no one knows.’ So, that’s where I’m at. I’m like, dude, yeah right. Fight each other, motherf*cker. You get a chance at your boy here. Your manager needs to get paid, so you guys better do something. I don’t got to pay nobody.”