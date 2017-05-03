Nate Diaz: ‘I Already Whipped Conor McGregor’s F*cking Ass’

Conor McGregor Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz doesn’t sound interested in a third bout with Conor McGregor anymore.

Diaz’s stock soared when he battled McGregor twice in 2016. In their first encounter, Diaz submitted McGregor. “Notorious” got revenge in the rematch with a majority decision victory.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Diaz said no matter the result of their second fight he believes he dominated McGregor:

“For one, I never ever said I was waiting for a third fight with Conor McGregor. I never said that. People think what they wanted and said that I wanted another fight with Conor. I already whipped Conor’s f*ckin’ ass. He should want a fight with me. I gotta light a fire up under his ass?”

Diaz feels he won his second bout with “Notorious,” and claims the UFC wanted McGregor to win.

“Conor is a f*cking bitch. He f*cking got his ass whooped, he got choked. And now he’s justifying it because the decision went to him because the company wanted it to go to him. If I get my f*cking ass whooped by somebody, I don’t just win a slight decision and then accept it as a win. So the real champ is right here.”

