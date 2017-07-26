Nate Diaz Set to Walk Mayweather Out to McGregor Fight?

According to reports on Wednesday, Nate Diaz, the two-time opponent of Conor McGregor, may be set to walk Floyd Mayweather to the ring on Aug. 26

That is according to “Love & Hip Hop” star Jason Lee, who was part of Mayweather’s entourage:

“I’m gonna make the call to Nate Diaz,” Lee recently told TMZ in an interview. “I would love to see him walk out with Floyd. Hell yeah, that would be awesome for the town.

“He’s from Stockton; we’re from Stockton! Stockton people are almost on the level of a Ferrari. We’re gonna keep doing what it stays to stay relevant.”

Diaz, who criticized McGregor for taking a fight with Mayweather, has not fought since his razor-thin loss to McGregor at UFC 202 in August 2016.

