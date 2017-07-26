Nate Diaz Set to Walk Mayweather Out to McGregor Fight?

By
Adam Haynes
-

According to reports on Wednesday, Nate Diaz, the two-time opponent of Conor McGregor, may be set to walk Floyd Mayweather to the ring on Aug. 26

That is according to “Love & Hip Hop” star Jason Lee, who was part of Mayweather’s entourage:

“I’m gonna make the call to Nate Diaz,” Lee recently told TMZ in an interview. “I would love to see him walk out with Floyd. Hell yeah, that would be awesome for the town.

“He’s from Stockton; we’re from Stockton! Stockton people are almost on the level of a Ferrari. We’re gonna keep doing what it stays to stay relevant.”

Diaz, who criticized McGregor for taking a fight with Mayweather, has not fought since his razor-thin loss to McGregor at UFC 202 in August 2016.

Check out the interview with TMZ and Jason Lee, above.

Latest MMA News

video

Victor Ortiz Compares McGregor-Mayweather to Tennis & Ping Pong

0
Victor Ortiz isn't down with the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather spectacle set for Aug. 26. Ortiz is a former WBC champion, who has stepped...
video

Nate Diaz Set to Walk Mayweather Out to McGregor Fight?

0
According to reports on Wednesday, Nate Diaz, the two-time opponent of Conor McGregor, may be set to walk Floyd Mayweather to the ring on...
Paulo Borrachinha

Paulo Borrachinha Says Vitor Belfort Turned Down Fight With Him

0
Paulo Borrachinha wants to fight Vitor Belfort, but he may not get his wish. Belfort recently expressed interest in a rematch with Kelvin Gastelum and...
Robbie Lawler

Pat Miletich Says Robbie Lawler is in No-Win Situation With UFC 214 Bout

0
Pat Miletich doesn't see how Robbie Lawler benefits from fighting Donald Cerrone. Lawler and Cerrone will throw leather this Saturday night (July 29) inside the...
Jon Jones

Jon Jones Welcomes Perception That He’s a ‘Piece of Sh*t’

0
Jon Jones is okay with the reality that some people aren't on his side. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder will...
Load more