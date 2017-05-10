Nate Diaz on Eddie Alvarez Fight Offer: ‘Call me With Some Real Sh*t’

Nate Diaz wasn’t fond of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) offer to fight Eddie Alvarez.

Diaz believes the offer to fight Alvarez, who is a former UFC lightweight champion, was a joke. His reasoning is that Alvarez was finished by Conor McGregor in the second round. Diaz has a submission victory over McGregor and went the distance in their second fight. To Diaz, that’s why he didn’t take the fight offer seriously (via MMAFighting.com):

“I just laughed. ‘Do you want the Eddie Alvarez fight?’ How dare you. He just got melted by the guy I just beat up. He just got plumbed by Conor and I just beat Conor’s ass. I just laughed at them, like ‘Get the f*ck out of here, call me with some real sh*t.’”

As a result of not taking the fight, Diaz’s contract was extended six months. The UFC can extend a fighter’s contract if he or she doesn’t accept a fight for a period of time. Diaz feels it was part of the promotion’s plan.

“You guys just offered me that fight that you knew I wasn’t gonna take so you can extend my contract, because it was almost over. My time was almost up on my contract. You get your loophole. Don’t be trying to play me.”