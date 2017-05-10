Nate Diaz on Eddie Alvarez Fight Offer: ‘Call me With Some Real Sh*t’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Nate Diaz
Image Credit: Getty Images

Nate Diaz wasn’t fond of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) offer to fight Eddie Alvarez.

Diaz believes the offer to fight Alvarez, who is a former UFC lightweight champion, was a joke. His reasoning is that Alvarez was finished by Conor McGregor in the second round. Diaz has a submission victory over McGregor and went the distance in their second fight. To Diaz, that’s why he didn’t take the fight offer seriously (via MMAFighting.com):

“I just laughed. ‘Do you want the Eddie Alvarez fight?’ How dare you. He just got melted by the guy I just beat up. He just got plumbed by Conor and I just beat Conor’s ass. I just laughed at them, like ‘Get the f*ck out of here, call me with some real sh*t.’”

As a result of not taking the fight, Diaz’s contract was extended six months. The UFC can extend a fighter’s contract if he or she doesn’t accept a fight for a period of time. Diaz feels it was part of the promotion’s plan.

“You guys just offered me that fight that you knew I wasn’t gonna take so you can extend my contract, because it was almost over. My time was almost up on my contract. You get your loophole. Don’t be trying to play me.”

Latest MMA News

Demian Maia

Demian Maia: ‘I Cleaned my Mind’ After Accepting UFC 211 Fight

0
Demian Maia knows a welterweight title shot has eluded him, but he doesn't want to dwell on it. Maia will return to action this Saturday...
Jon Jones Daniel Cormier

Report: Jon Jones Will Headline UFC 214 Against Daniel Cormier, Cris Cyborg Awaits Opponent

0
Jon Jones may be back in the main event scene after all. It's no secret that Jones has had a troubled past. The former Ultimate...
Demetrious Johnson

UFC: Mighty Mouse Finally Gets His Belts – All Of Them

0
Not too long ago, Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson was a tad disappointed in the UFC for not having awarded him a new belt after...
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz on Eddie Alvarez Fight Offer: ‘Call me With Some Real Sh*t’

0
Nate Diaz wasn't fond of the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) offer to fight Eddie Alvarez. Diaz believes the offer to fight Alvarez, who is a...
Jeff Aronson

CEO Jeff Aronson Talks Titan FC 44 & Dealing With Rumors While he Was...

0
Jeff Aronson has put together many Titan FC cards, but he says the one on May 19 is one of his favorites. Titan FC 44...
Alistair Overeem Fabricio Werdum

Fabricio Werdum Says Alistair Overeem is Smarter Since Laying off ‘Special Juice’

0
Fabricio Werdum isn't shy in expressing his opinions of Alistair Overeem. While Werdum gives Overeem credit for being a "smarter" fighter, he also calls into...
Dana White

Anderson Silva Isn’t Pleased With The ‘Almighty One’ Dana White

0
Anderson Silva has a bone to pick with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White. It all started earlier this month. "The Spider" demanded an...
video

UFC on FOX 25: Nassau Secures Bantamweights Jimmie Rivera, Thomas Almeida

0
A key bout in the bantamweight division is now set, as Jimmie Rivera takes on Thomas Almeida at UFC on FOX 25. The bout will...
Scott Coker

Scott Coker Says The Winner of Rory MacDonald vs. Paul Daley Gets Next Crack...

0
Scott Coker has confirmed what most analysts and fans had anticipated. The winner of Rory MacDonald vs. Paul Daley at Bellator 179 will receive a...
UFC 211 Embedded Episode 3video

UFC 211 Embedded (Ep. 3): ‘Be Careful, I Can be Angry’

0
Episode three of UFC 211 Embedded has made its way to the Internet. On this episode, Junior dos Santos gets some alone time on the...